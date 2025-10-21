UBA Empowers Next Generation Of Leaders As 700 Youths Join GMAP Initiative

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment and leadership development with the induction of 700 young professionals into its Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP).

The initiative represents a major investment in the next generation of African leaders who will drive the continent’s economic and financial transformation.

The graduation ceremony, held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, brought together graduates from Nigeria and other African countries where UBA operates.

Present at the event were UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, Deputy Group Managing Director, Chukwuma Nweke, as well as board members, executive management, and faculty members, who welcomed the newly inducted professionals into the UBA Tribe.

Since its inception three years ago, the GMAP has trained and graduated over 4,000 banking and finance professionals, providing them with mentorship, technical training, and hands-on experience to accelerate their careers in the financial sector.

In his keynote address, Elumelu referred to the new graduates as “lions and lionesses,” emphasizing UBA’s long-standing commitment to nurturing passionate and competent leaders across Africa.

“We are happy to have you as part of this tribe. At UBA, we strongly believe in the transformative power of young people, and that is why we designed this programme to transfer knowledge and experience to the next generation,” he said.

“A few decades ago, I started out just like you — fresh out of university — and I am glad this organisation is providing you with the same opportunity I had. I look forward to seeing you prove your worth.”

Elumelu further noted that UBA’s mission extends beyond profit-making to include driving socio-economic relevance and catalysing Africa’s prosperity through human capital development.

Also speaking, Deputy Managing Director, Chukwuma Nweke, who represented Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, commended the graduates’ perseverance and dedication.

“This ceremony is a celebration of potential, perseverance, and purpose. You are not just graduates; you are our next generation of innovators, leaders, and ambassadors of an enduring legacy,” Nweke said.

“This programme reflects our belief that Africa’s future will be shaped not by chance, but by capable and courageous leaders like you.”

Nweke explained that the six-month Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP) combines classroom learning, digital simulations, field assignments, and mentorship from senior executives to prepare participants for leadership roles.

The new graduates, who now join UBA’s family of over 25,000 employees, were charged to take ownership of their careers, show initiative, and lead transformation in technology, customer experience, and sustainability.

United Bank for Africa is one of Africa’s largest employers in the financial services sector, serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in 20 African countries as well as the United Kingdom, United States, France, and the United Arab Emirates, UBA continues to lead in financial inclusion and technology-driven innovation.