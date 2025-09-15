UBA Commits $150m To Kenya’s Road Levy Securitisation Programme

…as GMD pledges support to country’s economic growth

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Oliver Alawuba, recently led a high-powered delegation on a working visit to the Kenyan President, William Ruto, and other top government functionaries in the country, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to accelerating investment and supporting inclusive growth in the country.

Ruto, who received Alawuba and his team to the State House Nairobi, commended the bank for its support to the country over the years. Discussions were also made around how UBA will continue to partner with the country towards supporting the advancement of infrastructure development, financing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and supporting its’s long-term economic transformation agenda.

In a landmark announcement, UBA pledged $150 million (KES 20.5 billion) to the Government of Kenya’s Roads Levy Securitization Program, a $1.35 billion initiative spearheaded by the Kenya Roads Board during a meeting with Mr. Davis Chirchir, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport.

The programme aims to upgrade critical road infrastructure, accelerate payments to contractors, and boost national connectivity. Alawuba said: “Infrastructure is the engine of trade, competitiveness and shared prosperity. “UBA is proud to be one of the largest financiers of this program, demonstrating our unshakeable confidence in Kenya’s future.”

“Kenya holds a strategic place in Africa’s growth story, and UBA is committed to being a long-term partner in unlocking the immense potential here. “From financing critical infrastructure to empowering SMEs that drive job creation, our mission is to deliver sustainable solutions that connect markets, foster trade, and improve lives,” he added.

Together with the UBA delegation which included the Executive Director/CEO, Sola Yomi-Ajayi, UBA Africa, and Managing Director/CEO of UBA Kenya, Mary Mulilu, Alawuba also held other highlevel discussions with other key leaders in government and the financial sector in the country.