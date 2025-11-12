UBA Commits $1.415bn To Projects Across Africa

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has committed $1.415 billion to various projects across Africa. The bank’s Group Managing Director, Mr Oliver Alawuba, confirmed the figure in a keynote address delivered at the UAE-Chad Trade & Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

A breakdown showed over $400 million was committed to Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, $700 million in Nigeria’s power sector, and $315 million for Ghanaian roads.

He said commitments were part of efforts to derisk investment and unlock capital at scale Speaking on the theme: “Financing African Competitiveness – Building Bridges, Powering Progress,” the GMD insisted that the bank was no longer just a mere intermediary, but an architect of finance.

He said: “At UBA, we have always believed that the capital to transform Africa exists, both within and outside our continent. The challenge has never been a lack of capital, but a lack of bankable structures and credible partnerships, including huge domestic capital misalignment.”

Alawuba pledged the bank’s commitment to financing Africa’s economic transformation with its support for Chad’s $30 billion Tchad Connexion 2030 initiative describing the initiative as a model for continental competitiveness.