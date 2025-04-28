UBA Charts Course Toward Growth, Digital Transformation

Share

…inches close to recapitalisation threshold

…capital base hits N355.2bn

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has unveiled a sweeping blueprint for growth, innovation, and continental leadership, with a promise to deliver superior value to all stakeholders across the continent.

Addressing shareholders at its 65th Annual General Meeting in Abuja, UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, and Group Managing Director/CEO Oliver Alawuba, articulated a vision steeped in ambition, underscored by a commitment to sustainability, digital transformation, and stakeholder value.

The event—held against the backdrop of the Group’s 75th anniversary—brought into sharp focus UBA’s evolution from a national lender into a formidable global financial institution.

Elumelu, in his keynote address, announced the successful completion of a N240 billion rights issue—part of a N251 billion subscription—pushing UBA’s capital base to an impressive N355.2 billion.

This, he emphasised, positions the bank well on the path to surpassing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ₦500 billion capitalisation threshold. “With only ₦144.8 billion left to be raised this year, we are not merely complying—we are leading,” Elumelu affirmed.

“This capital will fuel our ambitions in technological advancement and glob – al expansion, reinforcing our place as Africa’s global bank,” he added.

GMD/CEO Oliver Alawuba echoed this optimism, spotlighting the bank’s ongoing digital transformation. “Our customers are not an afterthought—they are our reason for being,” Alawuba stated, highlighting substantial investments in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital platforms to serve UBA’s growing customer base of 45 million.

He also introduced a Customer Fulfillment Center aimed at elevating service delivery and transforming customer feedback into strategic insights.

With expansion plans targeting new frontiers such as France and Saudi Arabia, Alawuba stressed that digital capability will be the currency of UBA’s global ambition.

In a poignant reflection, Mr. Elumelu paid homage to the bank’s founders and pioneering leaders, including Rashid Abrashi Olaoluwa, the architect of UBA’s pan-African expansion.

“Our journey across three-quarters of a century is a testament to resilience, reinvention, and an unyielding commitment to Africa,” he said.

In 2024, UBA delivered record-breaking results. Gross earnings soared to ₦3.2 trillion, profit after tax surged to ₦767 billion, and customer deposits climbed 42% to ₦24.6 trillion.

