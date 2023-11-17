Uba Cements Leadership Status, Crowned African Champion Of The Year 2023

Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has been named the African Champion of the Year 2023 at the just concluded Africa Financial Industry Summit, held in Lome, Togo.

The Africa Financial Industry Summit (AFIS), organized by Jeune Media Group, publishers of pan-African publications, Jeune Afrique and African Report, is largely renowned for its acknowledgment of outstanding achievements in the financial sector, and has bestowed this honour on UBA as a result of the bank’s exceptional contribution and significant impact in shaping the financial landscape in Africa.

This huge recognition, according to the organizer, stands as a testament to the UBA’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and its pivotal role in shaping the financial landscape across the African continent.

Managing Director of Jeune Media Group, Amir Ben Yahmed, emphasised UBA’s commitment towards fostering economic growth, financial inclusion, and technological advancement, as these according to him, have worked towards positioning the bank as a true trailblazer in the African financial sector.

“I will like to say that UBA’s commitment to these core values resonates with the evolving needs of our continent, solidifying their position as a prominent leader in championing positive change and innovation,” Yahmed said. The Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer, UBA Africa, Abiola Bawuah, who received the award on behalf of the bank, expressed her excitement as she noted that UBA remains even more poised to contribute significantly to the economic growth and prosperity of the continent.