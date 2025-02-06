UBA Canvasses Sustainable Solutions To Investment Challenges

Share

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to Africa’s economic prosperity.

Speaking during a highlevel panel discussion in Accra during the Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2025, Regional CEO for UBA West Africa Sarata Kone-Thiam, emphasised the need for sustainable and bankable projects to attract investment and drive development across the continent.

The panel discussion was part of the Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2025 – a premier gathering of policymakers, business leaders, and development partners focused on accelerating economic integration and sustainable growth across Africa.

With the theme, “Delivering Africa’s Single Market through Infrastructure: Invest. Connect. Integrate”, the event, which was well attended by government officials, business leaders, financial experts, and development partners, united stakeholders in their goal to shape Africa’s economic future.

In her remarks, Sarata Kone-Thiam stressed the importance of fostering trust among African investors and international stakeholders to encourage long-term investment.

She highlighted the critical issue of limited bankable projects, noting that Africa must prioritize structuring investment-ready proposals to attract both global and local investors.

Kone-Thiam further emphasized that Africa’s economic growth hinges on fostering cross-border infrastructure and regional collaboration.

She drew attention to the untapped potential of Africa’s pension funds and remittances noting that Africa’s pension funds and the $100 billion in annual remittances from the diaspora represent a significant source of capital which if structured properly, could be channelled into transformative infrastructure projects.

Partner at Argentina Capital, Olumide Ogun, reinforced the need for Africa to look inward for funding solutions.

