UBA Business Series Unpacks Value, Vision As Pillars For Strong Partnership

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, hosted another impactful edition of the quarterly UBA Business Series, where entrepreneurs, and business enthusiasts gathered to explore the core ingredients of building and sustaining successful business partnerships.

Analysing the theme ‘Stronger Together: Building Powerful Businesses through Partnerships,’ the session spotlighted the critical roles that value alignment, shared vision, and compatibility play in driving long-term business success for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The session, which was held at UBA House in Lagos on Thursday, and was also streamed live to audiences across Africa featured; Fashion Entrepreneur, Mai Atafo; Beauty Entrepreneur, Dabota Lawson; Real Estate Mogul and Entrepreneur, Wale Ayilara; and Journalist cum TV producer, Peace Hyde as panellists.

They shared actionable insights and personal experiences on forging strategic alliances that go beyond transactional relationships and lead to exponential growth.

Dabota Lawson, who shared her experience on how her business began as a solution to create beauty products that allowed people to feel included said that she learnt from her mistakes early enough in the business and began to groom partnerships that really added value to her work.

‘Early on, I chased exposure – sending products to influencers with millions of followers. But visibility doesn’t always equal sales, and so, I shifted focus to value-driven partnerships: labs for product development, logistics for efficiency, and beauty professionals who align with my brand,” Lawson said.