UBA Business Series Targets MSMEs’ Growth Through Strong Partnerships

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) is set to host another edition of its highly anticipated quarterly Business Series, with a strong focus on empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to build strong businesses that will drive lasting impact across the continent.

This quarter’s session, which is the second for 2025, will hold tomorrow July 10, 2025 at the UBA House, Marina, Lagos, and is part of the bank’s broader commitment towards business development and financial inclusion.

The UBA Business Series aims to equip small business owners and entrepreneurs with practical strategies to build resilient partnerships, unlock funding opportunities, and navigate the evolving business landscape.

With the theme, “Stronger Together: Building Powerful Business Partnerships for Progress, this edition of the Business Series will bring together seasoned business leaders, industry experts, and successful entrepreneurs who will share insights on how collaboration and strategic alliances can help MSMEs over – come growth barriers.

An exciting lineup of seasoned business owners including Beauty Entrepreneur, Dabota Lawson; Real Estate Mogul and Entrepreneur, Wale Ayilara; Fashion Entrepreneur, Mai Atafo, and Journalist and TV producer Peace Hyde, will be on ground to arm participants with the tools and network they need to thrive in today’s competitive environment.

The session will be accessible both physically and virtually, allowing broader participation from the business community as interested participants can register ahead via the following link: on.ubagroup.com/BusSeriesPress Speaking ahead of the event, UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, highlighted the critical role of partnerships in today’s dynamic business environment.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, the power of collaboration cannot be overstated.”