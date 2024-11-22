UBA Business Series: Passion, Creativity Key To Lasting Business – Experts

Share

Building businesses that stand the test of time requires a blend of innovation, unwavering focus, and passion. This was the key takeaway from the latest edition of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Business Series, hosted yesterday, With the theme:

“Profit with Purpose, Business Continuity,” the event which was held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House, Marina, Lagos, brought together top industry leaders and entrepreneurs who shared actionable insights and strategies for ensuring business resilience and sustainability in today’s dynamic economic environment.

Founder, Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Chief Executive of Asadtek Group Limited, Ghana; Dr. James Asare-Adjei; Award winning TV Personality & Multi Media Entrepreneur, Frank Edoho, Celebrated multimedia personality, Toke Makinwa and founder of Nigeria’s pioneering indigenous premium coffee brand, Happy Coffee, Princess Adeyinka Tekena, were on ground to share their business journey and give insights on how businesses can stand the test of time and thrive in a competitive environment.

Bolanle Austen-Peters who is also a Prominent Lawyer, Award Winning Film Director, and Producer, was the keynote speaker at the event and she spoke on the need for small and medium scale businesses to define their purpose, build a workable framework and have a team that shares in your vision.

