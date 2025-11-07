UBA Business Series: Digital Entrepreneurs Highlight Success Factors

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, yesterday, hosted another enlightening edition of its “UBA Business Series”.

The event, which brought some of Africa’s most dynamic digital entrepreneurs and influencers together to discuss the secrets behind building impactful online communities, had as its theme, “Content that Converts: Building Influence and Driving Growth Through Strategic Marketing.”

The very engaging session, shed light on how authenticity, consistency, and passion remain true cornerstones of success in the ever-evolving digital landscape, while the content creators shared first-hand experiences from their journeys across diverse industries and markets.

UBA’s Group Head, Digital Banking, Kayode Olubiyi, who welcomed participants and the panellists to the session, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs across Africa through knowledgesharing and capacity-building initiatives such as the Business Series.

He emphasised that the quarterly event continues to serve as vital avenues for supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, equipping individuals with practical insights to grow their brands and businesses in a competitive digital economy.

In his keynote address, the Managing Director/CEO at Nitro 121, Dr. Lampe Omoyele, who said that “You can create something out of what appears to be nothing,” gave insight on key trends to develop content that creates Impact.

He noted that content creation should go beyond aesthetics or trends to focus on value, purpose, and agility as he pointed out that creators who aim to make a difference must develop a clear personal brand identity and remain consistent in delivering messages that resonate with their audience.

The panel session featured an impressive line-up of digital entrepreneurs and content creators, including Digital Creator and Actor, Elozonam Ogbolu; Digital Health Educator, Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor); Kenyan Actress and Media Entrepreneur, Catherine Kamau; Content Creator, Nasiru Lawal (Nasboi) and Digital Influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, who was also the moderator of the event.