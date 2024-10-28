UBA Attains N1trn Market Cap As FBN Holdings Rallies Back

Share

The United Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc has entered the esteemed group of companies valued over N1 trillion in market capitalisation, following a sharp increase in its share price driven by exceptional financial performance.

On Friday, UBA’s stock price surged by 3.79 per cent to N30.10 per share, pushing the bank’s market valuation to N1.029 trillion—the highest in its history.

This robust appreciation in UBA’s stock value comes on the heels of a recent interim dividend declaration of N2 per 50 kobo share, an unprecedented move that has significantly boosted investor confidence.

As UBA eyes further growth, the bank is set to engage the market with a capital raise to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new minimum capital requirement of N500 billion for banks with international operations.

Simultaneously, FBN Holdings Plc has regained its position in the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) as a trillion-naira stock, backed by sustained positive momentum in its share price and strategic developments within the company.

The stock rose to N28.75 per share on Friday, up from N26 at the week’s start. This renewed market valuation, now at N1.031trillion on Friday.

This could support FBN’s upcoming capital raise, an initiative that analysts note will hinge significantly on the prevailing stock price when the capital increase plan receives final approval.

Although FBN Holdings’ current market price trails its 12-month peak of N43.95, recent structural changes within the group, including the appointment of a new group managing director and the announcement of a new date for its annual general meeting, have restored investor optimism.

During the anticipated shareholders’ meeting, FBN Holdings intends to propose a dividend declaration as well as seek approval for a N350 billion capital raise.

In a strategic rebranding move, FBN Holdings will also present a proposal to modify its legal and brand name from “FBN Holdings Plc” and “FBNHoldings” to “FirstHoldco Plc” and “FirstHoldco.”

These efforts, aimed at enhancing corporate governance and aligning the brand with its long-term vision, underscore the financial services group’s commitment to reinventing itself while bolstering its competitive positioning within Nigeria’s banking sector.

Both UBA’s and FBN Holdings’ strides reflect the increasingly dynamic nature of Nigeria’s financial markets, where bold strategies are paving the way for growth and increased investor trust in homegrown banking powerhouses.

