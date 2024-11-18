UBA Appoints Director

Share

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has appointed Henrietta Ngozi Ugboh as non-executive director. The bank said in a statement that appointment had been duly approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Ugboh obtained a degree in economics and statistics from the University of Benin and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from ESUT Business School.

She has over 30 years experience in banking and she is a honorary senior member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration (FICA).

The bank’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu said: “Henrietta Ngozi Ugboh exemplifies the qualities of a seasoned banker and professional, with decades in her banking career.”

Also, the bank disclosed the retirement of Mrs Owanari Duke as independent non-executive director, who joined the UBA Group Board in October 2012.

During her tenure, Duke provided exceptional leadership, serving on numerous committees of the Bank such as the board governance committee, board audit, governance, nomination & remuneration committee, board credit committee, finance & general purpose committee and statutory audit committee.

