UBA Announces Appointment Of Ugboh As Non-Executive Director

Share

…Duke retires from Group Board

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has announced the appointment of Henrietta Ngozi Ugboh as a Non-Executive Director on the Group’s Board.

The appointment has been duly approved by the relevant regulatory bodies including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) whose approval was granted last Friday.

UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, who commented on the appointment, said, “Henrietta Ngozi Ugboh exemplifies the qualities of a seasoned banker and professional, with decades in her banking career.”

Ugboh holds a degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, an MBA from ESUT Business School, and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School.

She has over 30 years experience in banking and is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration (FICA).

Share

Please follow and like us: