Uba Africa Conversations: ‘It’s Time To Unlock Africa’s Growth Potential’

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc celebrated this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the fifth edition of the annual UBA Africa Conversations, where panelists agreed that the time has come for the rich potential of the continent to be unlocked, even as they shared unanimous views of the inherent opportunities that abound in Africa.

The conversations, which was held yesterday at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheater at the UBA House, saw the gathering of top management staff and business leaders, led by the Group Chairman, UBA Group, Tony Elumelu; the Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, and other key players in the economic, financial and business landscape in Africa in attendance.

While welcoming guests at the meeting, the GMD, Alawuba, said that as Africa’s global bank, UBA remained at the forefront of leading conversations that will lead to positive change on the continent, while helping to unlock the vast opportunities waiting to be tapped from Africa. He said: “This is the time where the beauty, the talent, the culture, the diversity, the warmth of Africa is celebrated. As Africa’s global bank, UBA is committed to helping Africa to become the continent of the future. We take our Pan African- ness seriously, because we believe Africa needs to be celebrated.

“The theme for this year’s Africa Day is ‘Innovation on the Continent for Growth’ is very apt for our conversation because of the challenges and the opportunities that Africa as a continent is faced with; but the truth remains that between these challenges and opportunities is a thin line which we believe UBA Group can help unlock the challenges and engineer prosperity.”