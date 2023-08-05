UAW To Address Makoko Health, Environmental Challenges, Seeks $150,000 Funds

Makoko, a shanty on Lagos lagoon water may be slump, however, it has over the years attracted different interests especially that of tourists, with many visitors to the city making it point of duty to explore the shanty town.

The interest generated by it has also in some ways brought succor to its doorstep with a number of individuals and organisations addressing different areas of needs of the community in order to make the shanty town more habitable.

One of such groups seeking to bring relief to the town is Upward African Woman (UAW), a non-governmental organization, made up of a group of professional women from Nigeria, Eritrea and the United States of America, has taken it upon itself to improve the lives of residents of Makoko shanty. For many years, the floating community of fishermen across the third Mainland Bridge along the lagoon has been threatened by environmental and health challenges.

As part of its intervention initiatives targeted at Makoko and other parts of Nigeria, UAW led by its Programme Development Director Engineer, Aineakho Ojior, is organising its 10th anniversary events to raise funds, network and partner corporate bodies to execute its educational programmes, vocational training, mentorship initiatives, entrepreneurship development and access to healthcare and essential resources.

According to Ojior, Upward African Woman, has been organising various events such as charity galas, benefit concerts, and community campaigns to engage individuals and raise funds for its programmes. She noted that these events, not only provide financial support, but also help raise awareness about its cause and attract more supporters to the organisation.

Recalling the group’s experiences in funding one of its major projects, Ma- koko Scholarship, she said the children from Makoko were given scholarships to attend Our Lady of Apostle School in Yaba, Lagos. “Their parents are uneducated fishermen and petty traders, who did not have the means to send their children to school.

They did not have the experience of a formal education so could not prepare their children for the challenges ahead,’’ she explained. Adding, “These amazing children had a very difficult time adjusting to their new environment, coming from the slums of Makoko having never been in a classroom setting.

From their language to their mannerisms, and even their ability to keep up with teaching, all of it was hard and they were teased by their classmates,” she said. UAW’s youth empowerment programmes include promoting economic prosperity for underserved and underrepresented communities by providing equitable economic development opportunities.

While the Children Affairs Director, Seye Tesfazgy, hinted that this year’s fundraiser tagged, The Black-Tie Gala, will hold on October 28 in Beverly Hills, California, USA, noting that it is one of the highlights of UAW’s efforts to bring awareness to the organisation as well as commitments from those who wish to become sponsors and partners.

Tesfazgy stated that such support, whether through donations, sponsorships, or collaborations, will make a significant difference in the lives of countless women and communities across Africa. On the anniversary, she said: “We are looking forward to raise $150,000, which will enable Upward African Woman to continue to build and increase its impact.

The popularity of this event has grown tremendously over the years with guests from the fields of music, film, healthcare, business and government attending. ‘‘Attendees have also enjoyed the opportunity to experience authentic African cuisine and music. By giving to Upward African Woman, you will be able to help us sustain our education programmes both here in Los Angeles, California and in Africa.

“We are actively seeking corporate sponsorships, collaborations, and partnerships with like-minded organisations and businesses. By establishing strategic alliances, we can combine our efforts and resources to create more sustainable and long-term solutions for women empowerment in Africa.”

Taking everything into account, Ojior said, “To achieve our goals effectively, we need increased financial support. This include funding for educational programs, vocational training, mentorship initiatives, entrepreneurship development, and access to healthcare and essential resources.

‘‘With additional funds, we can expand our programs to reach more women in remote areas, offer comprehensive support services, and provide resources to empower them to lead self-sufficient lives.”