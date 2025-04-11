UAV: NASENI, Caverton Helicopters Launch Training For Female Staff

Share

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and Caverton Helicopters have commenced the second batch of training for 10 selected female engineers and scientists from NASENI system-wide in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) technology.

The six-week training program, which kicked off on Monday 7th of April 2025 at Caverton’s training school in Ikeja, Lagos, is part of the NASENI-Caverton, (NASCAV) ongoing partnership agreement to strengthen the aviation mandate of NASENI.

The training is a key component of the SHEFLY project, a pioneering initiative by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, aimed at empowering rural women to leverage drone technology for precision farming and increased agricultural yields, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his remarks, Dr. Abayomi Okesola, the team Lead NASCAV project, who spoke on behalf of NASENI management, welcomed the trainees to the epoch training exercise with CAVERTON, citing them as worthy partners due to their impressive track record in aviation and marine spaces.

He said the SHEFLY project is very dear to the heart of the EVC/CEO NASENI who perceived the exercise as a valuable initiative to promote women in STEM fields and bridge the existing gender gap.

Dr Abayomi said the selection of female trainees from the various institutes across different zones was a deliberate effort to enable them manage clusters that will be set up to train rural women in drone technology for enhanced agricultural activities nationwide.

In his welcome address, the MD CAVERTON Helicopters Captain Bello Ibrahim, who was represented by the Director Corporate Services Mr. Ayodele Omueti noted that CAVERTON is a conglomerate with diverse interests in aviation, marine and training, emphasizing that training is essential for ensuring safety and accountability.

He stated that UAVs are among the modern aircraft in the aviation sector, stressing that “the training is timely to ensure we remain current with global technological advancements”.

He therefore urged the trainees to stay focused to acquire the knowledge they have come for. On his part, the Project Coordinator CAVERTON Drones, Mr. Ese Obukonise stated that the training adheres to aerodynamic principles and is certified by a UK license Authority, ensuring compliance with international standards and best practices.

He said this would enable the trainees maximize their potentials and contribute effectively to NASENI’s initiatives.

He noted that the demand for UAV pilots in the world is exceptionally high and the SHEFLY project would not only promote gender inclusiveness in a male dominated field but also empower women to capitalize on emerging opportunities in UAV technology.

Upon completion, the female trainees will in turn, train rural women farmers to utilize drone technology to improve and boost farm yields.

The SHEFLY project, which will be launched soon at the Aeronautic and Air Vehicle Development Institute, AAVDI, of NASENI in Kaduna, is designed to enhance food security, improve crop yields, and increase the income of rural women farmers.

The project’s objectives include training and deploying female drone pilots to support precision farming, enhancing agricultural productivity and food security, empowering rural women to adopt innovative technologies, and fostering sustainable agriculture practices.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

