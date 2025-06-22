UAT’s Combined Convocation: 66 Graduates Bag First Class — Ebobrah

Share

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Africa, Toru-Orua (UAT), Bayelsa State, Professor Solomon Tamarabrakemi Ebobrah, has revealed that 66 out of 905 graduating students earned First Class degrees.

Speaking during the maiden combined convocation ceremony for the 2020/2021 to 2023/2024 academic sessions, Prof. Ebobrah disclosed that 323 graduates finished with Second Class Upper Division, 384 with Second Class Lower, 123 with Third Class, while 9 graduated with a Pass.

In his convocation speech, the Vice Chancellor congratulated the graduands for their resilience and commitment to learning in today’s evolving, knowledge-driven world.

He also acknowledged the significant contributions of parents, guardians, families, benefactors, and sponsors of the graduates, whom he said made considerable financial and emotional sacrifices to ensure the students’ success.

Addressing the graduating class, he said:

“You who now hold the certificates of this young but ambitious university are UAT’s ambassadors to the world. It is now your responsibility to show the world the stuff we are made of.”

He encouraged them to leverage the networks and support systems they built during their time at UAT, noting that exposure to new ideas and people should fuel their growth and productivity.

“From now on, thinking critically should be second nature to you. The world is at your feet, waiting for you to dream, explore, and conquer. You must move quickly from the euphoria of academic success to creating opportunities that benefit both you and society.”

Prof. Ebobrah also highlighted key institutional achievements, including the recalibration of academic partnerships such as the recent agreement with the Dullah Omar Centre at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa, focusing on decentralization, local governance, and federalism.

He also announced the establishment of UAT International Schools — comprising nursery, primary, and secondary levels — within the last year.

On staff development, he said:

“One staff member secured an international fellowship at the African Studies Centre Leiden, Universiteit Leiden, the Netherlands, while two others earned post-doctoral fellowships at the Tshwane University of Technology, South Africa.”

Despite these strides, he lamented several infrastructural challenges facing the university, including the incomplete Senate Building, University Auditorium, proposed Faculty of Law complex, teaching hospital, six hostel blocks, staff quarters, and internal access roads.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, who was in attendance, announced automatic employment for all First Class graduates of the institution — a gesture aimed at stemming brain drain and rewarding academic excellence.

He said the policy, already in effect at other state-owned institutions like the Niger Delta University, reflects his administration’s prioritization of education and human capital development.

“In line with our government’s policy, all First Class graduates of UAT will be offered automatic employment to ensure we do not lose our best brains,” the governor said.

He lauded his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, for the vision and political will to establish the institution, which he said is now fulfilling its mandate to serve the educational needs of Bayelsa and beyond.

Governor Diri also promised to complete the university’s auditorium and Senate building before the end of his tenure, and pledged to address the issue of staff accommodation.

He announced that buses would be provided to ease transportation challenges for students and staff of UAT, Niger Delta University, and Federal University Otuoke.

On the issue of power supply, he said the 60MW independent power plant procured by the state government, once operational, would cater to the university’s electricity needs.

In a related development, Governor Diri also announced the appointment and investiture of Dr. Nwachukwu Nnam Obi III, the Ogba of Ogbaland in Rivers State, as the new Chancellor of the University of Africa.

