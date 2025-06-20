UAT Set To Convocate 905 Graduates

Share

The Vice Chancellor Of University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State, Professor Solomon Tamarabrakemi Ebobrah, disclosed that the University will be Convocating a total of Nine Hundred and Five Graduates who have graduated from the university in the last eight years.

Ebobrah who spoke on Friday at the university during a press conference to announce the Convocation Ceremony also revealed that the event is the median edition of the Convocation Ceremony of the university.

He also stated that UAT will be sending graduates from the faculties of Agriculture; Arts and Education; Basic and Applied Sciences and Social and Management Sciences into the society where they will showcase what they have gained for the citadel of learning.

The Professor said that the University started with an initial student population of less than five hundred (500), but has grown steadily such that the student population currently stands at just under 4000 with students from 28 different states of the federation.

He thanked the founding father of the UAT, his predecessors and the entire management and staff of the university for working tirelessly to see that the university gets to it’s present positio

He said:” At this maiden convocation ceremony, we are proud to announce that we shall be celebrating a total of nine hundred and five (905) graduates across four sets.

“After eight years of our existence, eight years in which we have worked assiduously to establish our unique presence in the Nigerian universities ecosystem, we are now ready to formally release our first sets of graduates into the society.

“Graduates that we hope have imbibed and are carrying UAT’s tripartite culture of creative hard work, excellence and responsible citizenship.

“Excellent young men and women who have displayed determination, dexterity and uncommon commitment to our critical values.

“Out of this number, 208 are of the pioneer class of 2020/2021; 287 are of the class of 2021/2022; 220 are of the 2022/2023 class; while the remaining 190 are the most recent graduates of the class of 2023/2024.

” All of these are being awarded the Bachelor’s Degree in their respective

disciplines in the faculties of Agriculture; Arts and Education; Basic and Applied Sciences; and Social and Management Sciences.

“Permit me to also inform you that that 66 of these graduates have distinguished themselves, and are earning their degrees in the First (1st) Class division.

“323 others have earned their degree in the Second (2nd) Class Upper division; 384 in the Second (2nd) Class Lower division; 123 in the Third (3rd) Class division; and 9 in the Pass division.”

“I appreciate the great contributions of my eminent predecessors and indeed, the very hardworking and dedicated staff of this University, who have toiled to make these events possible.

” I am equally grateful to the founding fathers, as represented by former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, for the vision of this University.”

The press briefing immediately followed Convocation Lecture which was delivered by Dr Reuben Abati at the university Civic center and will be followed by a Convocation Play later on Friday evening.

The ceremony for the award of degrees and prizes for various best graduating students will take place on Saturday, 21 June 2025 at King Kpadia Civic Centre, Toru-Orua.

Share