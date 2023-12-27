UAT Registrar Clinches Best Administrator Of The Year Award

The Registrar, University of Africa Toru- Orua Bayelsa State, Dr Akpoebi Adesi has clinched the Best Administrator of the Year award for 2023.

The award was presented to him on Tuesday in Yenagoa by an organization known as the Bayelsa Media Network Award (BMNA) during its fifth edition.

Dr Adesi who is also the pioneer registrar of Bayelsa Medical University receiving the award thanked the organizers for finding him worthy of the award.

He disclosed that he didn’t know that people were recognizing his efforts in the society.

He said “I feel quite delighted and excited to have won this award. I never expected that the little one would be observed from some quarters.

“The only thing I will say is that whatsoever you are doing, try to put in your best. You might think that people are not noticing but somehow your labour of love, dedication to duties and your activities are being are noticed one way or the other.

“I encourage others to do more and work more in whatever they do, even if human beings are not seeing, God Almighty is noticing it and God will protect you at the appropriate time.

Earlier the chairman of the occasion, Gentle Emelah who is the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Education had thanked the organizers of the programme for recognizing hard work and effort.

He appreciated the organizers for what they are doing saying that it might appear very little but the activity stands as something that inspires people to do more.

“I have been a beneficiary of your award in 2021/2022 and today again we are here to honour some persons who have distinguished themselves in their respective professions.

“This goes to tell you that whatever you are doing, people are watching your back. For me, it is an inducement to do more and that society expects more from what you are doing. He concluded.

Others who received awards in other categories include Charity Ken Godwin, Richard Samuel Ebipade, Alfred Egbegi, the Publisher of Izonlink Newspaper, Chineme Umeseaka, General Manager Peoples FM Yenagoa among others.