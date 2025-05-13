UAE To Invest $25bn In Nigeria-Morocco Strategic Gas Pipeline Project

Share

The United Arab Emirates has said it will contribute to the financing of the estimated $25 billion NigeriaMorocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project that will build a natural gas pipeline linking Nigeria to Morocco and then stretching north to Europe.

Morocco’s Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, stated this to the parliament about the UAE decision. She also explained that the project had already received the backing of several institutions.

She further said that China’s Jingye Steel Group had been awarded a contract to supply pipes to the project. Benali said: “As for finance the project has won the support of IDB, OPEC Fund, EIB and the UAE.

“Morocco has completed all preliminary feasibility and engineering studies for the planned gas pipeline that will connect Nigeria to Morocco.”

She also said the kingdom was targeting to become regional hub for renewable energy and had a strong potential to produce green hydrogen products.

The Morocco-Nigeria pipeline, which was agreed in 2016, will stretch over 6,800 km, including 5,100 km offshore. It is expected to set a record as the world’s longest offshore gas pipeline.

The pipeline, which will stretch across 15 countries of Africa, will connect Nigeria’s gas network to Morocco’s southern city of Dakhla before stretching northward. UAE and Nigeria have agreed to establish a joint venture to manage the project, after the two countries signed a financing agreement for the project.

Sources from Moroccan industry, said that the project already had the support of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and has passed the feasibility study and Front End Engineering (FEED).

They added that the first phases would connect Morocco to the gas fields offshore Senegal and Mauritania as well as Ghana to Ivory Coast while the second phase will connect Nigeria to Ghana and the last phase will link Ivory Coast to Senegal.

According to them, the project renamed the “African-Atlantic Gas Pipeline,” the gas pipeline construction is considered it a strategic project that reflects Morocco’s ambition to strengthen South-South cooperation.

It is expected that on completion, the project will increase electricity supply in several African countries and expand economic cooperation between the concerned countries concerned with over 400 million inhabitants.

In addition, the gas pipeline which will be extended to several countries will provide opportunities for economic integration by improving regional infrastructure, enhancing cooperation between governments and companies and expanding industrial development in a vital part of the African continent.

