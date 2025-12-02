UAE Moves To Advance AI Projects Across Africa With $1bn

The UAE has announced the launch of the ‘AI for Development’ initiative, worth $1 billion, to support and finance artificial intelligence projects in African countries. The initiative aims to advance economic and social development across the continent by developing digital infrastructure, enhancing government services and improving productivity.

The announcement was made during the speech delivered by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the G20 summit.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to driving sustainable growth through broader international partnerships and innovative financing solutions that support development in emerging economies. The initiative will be implemented by Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export financing arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, in cooperation with the UAE Foreign Aid Agency.

This partnership reflects the UAE’s role in enabling developing countries to benefit from advanced technologies and har- ness the power of artificial intel- ligence to support comprehensive development.

It also aims to help developing countries overcome key developmental challenges by integrating artificial intelligence technologies into essential sectors such as education, agriculture and infrastructure, creating innovative solutions that accelerate growth and expand opportunities for sustainable development.

The initiative also aligns with the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge-based economy and further strengthens its position as a global hub for the development and application of AI tech- nologies for the benefit of societies.

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee of ADEX, said: “ADEX’s leadership of the AI for Development initiative reflects the UAE’s belief that artificial intelligence is a real force for advancing equitable growth and sustainable development.

“By combining technology, financing and partnerships, we aim to support developing coun- tries in overcoming developmental challenges and building longterm economic resilience.” He added: “Integrating AI technologies into the education, agriculture and infrastructure sectors opens new horizons for inclusive development.

Through this initiative, we aim to empower UAE enter- prises to implement pioneering, high-impact development projects that strengthen economic and technological cooperation between the UAE and African countries, while supporting the achievement of global sustain able development goals.”

Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Foreign Aid Agency, reaffirmed the UAE’s leading humanitarian and developmental role in supporting com- munities, enhancing capacities and meeting needs in line with the legacy of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He highlighted that the UAE continues to implement highimpact initiatives worldwide, in- cluding leveraging AI tools and solutions to drive development in African nations.

Al Ameri explained that the AI for Development initiative reflects the UAE’s enduring commitment to strengthening global solidarity and advancing cooperative development to build a better future for all and improve living standards for communities worldwide, particularly those facing significant developmental challenges across key sectors.

Al Ameri also stressed that many African countries require such transformative initiatives to meet diverse needs in education, healthcare and infrastructure, at a time when the UAE is reinforcing its position as a global centre for artificial intelligence, topping numerous international indicators that reflect its technological and digital advancement across vital sectors. The AI for Development initiative is dedicated to African countries and forms part of the UAE’s broader foreign assistance to the continent.