UAE Launches Afseh App For Travellers To Declare Valuables At Airport

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken robust measures against money laundering to maintain the integrity of its financial system by introducing the Afseh App, which applies to both residents and visitors arriving or departing through the UAE’s airports, ports, and land borders.

This app’s primary objective is to make sure that anyone entering or leaving the nation with more than Dh60,000, or the equivalent amount in any other currency, financial assets, precious metals, or gemstones, declares them to customs officials.

With the Afseh App, authorities in the UAE are able to keep an eye on the transfer of large sums of money and identify any potentially suspicious activity.

The Afseh app is a mobile application developed by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) in the UAE which can be downloaded from both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

To declare your cash and valuable items using the Afseh app, travellers must create an account and provide the following details:

Personal information (name, passport number, etc.).

Description of the cash and valuable items.

Value of the cash and valuable items.

After providing this information, you will receive a declaration form.

This form should be printed and presented to the customs officers at the airport, port, or land border crossing.

Alternatively, passengers can declare their cash and valuables by completing a customs declaration form, which is available at all UAE airports, ports, and land border crossings.