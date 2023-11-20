UAE Grants Air Peace Approval For Direct Flight To Dubai

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said that the Nigeria airline, Air Peace has been granted the approval to fly directly from Nigeria to Dubai by the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) government.

Keyamo who disclosed this over the weekend also said Emirates Airlines, which has stopped operations to the country due to its inability to repatriate dollars earned in the country home, also announced its readiness to commence direct flights to Nigeria.

According to the Minister, the Emirates Airlines’ management disclosed its readiness to resume flight to Nigeria at the just-concluded Dubai Airshow.

The Head, Press, in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace, Odutayo Oluseyi, said in a statement that the minister also met with the management of an Airline Executive, led by its CEO, Dana Hatcic, a company that indicated interest in establishing an MRO facility in Nigeria.

He said the minister expressed the possibility of a maiden edition of the Nigeria Air Show sometime in November 2024.

Speaking further, he said Nigeria will be the first African country to organize such an event.

Keyamo also visited the pavilions of leading aviation and aerospace industries in the world to inspect modern technologies that could be of use in driving his 5- 5-Point agenda for the aviation industry in Nigeria, particularly the improvement of infrastructure and promotion of innovation and creativity in cutting-edge technologies relating to civil aviation.