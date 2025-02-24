UACN Engages 2 Directors

Share

United African Company of Nigeria (UAC) has appointed Ms. Obi James and Mrs. Amina Muhtar as independent non-executive directors.

The company explained in a statement by the Company Secretary, Ayomipo Wey, that their appointments would be effective from March 1, 2025, noting that its esteemed shareholders and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) had been notified of the appointments.

James is a highly experienced leadership expert and board member with over 20 years of experience in organisational transformation across several industries in Europe, Africa and the America.

She is the founder and nanaging director of Obi James Consultancy Limited established in 2010. As an executive coach and advisor to FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies, Obi had worked with firms such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Bloomberg and Northern Trust.

She is also an executive committee member and Trustee of the Royal African Society, U.K and the author of the #1 Amazon bestseller, James obtained a degree in psychology from University College London.

