UACN Champions Early Childhood Education To Boost Learning

UAC of Nigeria Plc, a leading diversified holding company, has successfully concluded the 2025 edition of its Annual Book Donation Drive, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to Early Childhood Education in the country.

The initiative forms part of UAC’s Goal 2030 Social Commitment, which aims to empower young learners through access to learning tools and welfare support. Through this program, the company continues to provide pupils in its local communities with essential educational materials, reward academic excellence, and promote overall student well-being.

Building on the success of the 2024 edition, which impacted pupils from Anglican Girls Seminary School and Christ Church Cathedral Primary School on Lagos Island, the 2025 Book Donation Drive expanded its reach to pupils across both schools.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer, UAC of Nigeria PLC, Queenette Durosinmi-Etti, reaffirmed the company’s belief in education as a cornerstone for national development. She stated, “Early Childhood Education remains one of the most powerful tools for building a sustainable future.

Through the UAC Book Donation Drive, we are not only providing children with essential learning materials but also supporting their overall well-being. Our goal is to help nurture a generation of confident, capable young Nigerians by ensuring they have the support and opportunities to reach their full potential.”

All participating pupils received books and stationery. Outstanding pupils from each school were specially recognised with comprehensive support packages, which included additional educational materials and food vouchers provided throughout the academic year. These efforts ensure sustained academic support and foster continued excellence.

The initiative was further reinforced through the active involvement of UAC subsidiaries. Together, their efforts highlight UAC’s sustained dedication to advancing early childhood education and fostering the holistic development of young learners.

The Book Donation Drive drew positive feedback from community leaders, teachers, and pupils, who expressed appreciation for UAC’s continued investment in education.

They commended the company for providing pupils with learning resources that encourage academic excellence and support their overall development.

Through sustained initiatives such as this, UAC of Nigeria PLC continues to demonstrate its commitment to social impact, building on its legacy as a responsible corporate citizen. The company remains dedicated to empowering young minds, promoting literacy and fostering sustainable growth within the communities it serves.