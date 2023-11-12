UACC’s 58th Annual Convention Begins

The 58th edition of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) convention, tagged Restoration will commence tomorrow. A press release signed by the UACC Media Director, Pastor Paul Erakhifu stated that the event will last till Sunday 19th, November 2023.

“The one-week spirit-filled gathering will take place at the national convention ground of the church situated at Orugere, Ipinsa road, off Akure- Ilesa road, in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.” The President and General Overseer of United Apostolic Church of Christ, worldwide, Rev. (Dr.) James Bayo Owoyemi said “we have put all things in place to have a hitch free convention.

There’s synergy among the departments, Pastors and church members to make sure the 2023 convention is memorable than ever. “As usual, the divinely arranged event will be characterized with highly inspiring programs such as soul-lifting and salvation messages, power-packed and deliverance prayers, heavenly inclined songs, edifying drama ministration, ordination and elevation of some ministers of God and lots more.”

UACC annual convention is an interdenominational Christian gathering aimed at populating the kingdom of God and edifying the brethren. The statement added that “the UACC President and notable anointed ministers of God will minister at the glorious convention. ”

Prominent Minsters of God that will be ministering include; Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Ondo State, Also, Apostle/Prophet (Dr.) Z.B. Adeboriota, the founder of Acts of Apostles International Church (inc), general headquarters based in Akure and Pastor Oluwarotimi Ojo who is the Pastor of Christ Liberty Ministry in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

“The spiritually-charged summit will open for activities 24 hours daily throughout the convention program. No doubt, God will restore peace and abundance to our country and to individual lives during this year’s convention.”