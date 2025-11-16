UACC Proposes Establishment Of University, Celebrates 60th Anniversary

The United Apostolic Church of Christ Worldwide (UACC) has announced plans to establish a university to serve both its members and the wider Nigerian public.

According to the Church, a large expanse of land has already been acquired to accommodate a primary school, secondary school, and the proposed university, pending approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during the Church’s 60th Diamond Jubilee celebration, UACC President, Dr. James Owoyemi, said the initiative would significantly contribute to national development.

He explained:

“The establishment of the university is already in motion. The Church has acquired land, though the location will be disclosed later. Our vision for the United City of God includes having a university, a hospital, a police station, secondary schools, clinics, and other essential facilities.”

Owoyemi added that the project would benefit both church members and Nigerians at large by providing opportunities for young people to acquire knowledge and skills crucial for nation-building.

Speaking on the posthumous and lifetime awards presented during the anniversary, Owoyemi said they were meant to honour members who have contributed immensely to the Church’s growth.

“When people are recognized while alive, they are motivated to do more,” he said.

He appreciated participants who travelled from across Nigeria and abroad to attend the 60th anniversary celebration, stressing that the UACC is founded on unity in Christ.

“Though we come from different cultures and backgrounds, we are united by our common faith. This celebration is a reminder that together, we are stronger,” he noted.

Owoyemi urged members to use the convention as an opportunity to deepen their spiritual growth, reconnect with old friends, and build new relationships, adding that the Church’s future remains promising.

“The next 60 years will be defined not by past accomplishments but by our willingness to align ourselves with God’s purpose. We are called to reach the lost, equip the saints, and proclaim the gospel to the ends of the earth,” he said.

Recipients of the posthumous and lifetime awards include Archbishops Moses A. Fayehun, Solomon A. Adetisola, Prophetess Julianah Oke, Rev. Emmanuel O. Tokimi, S.O. Ogunlade, J.E. Oluwatuase, among others.