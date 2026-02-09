UAC Lists N54.03bn Bond On FMDQ To Expand Access To Long-Term Capital

UAC of Nigeria PLC has listed its N54.03 billion Series 1 7-Year 17.35 per cent Fixed Rate Bond on the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, under its N150.00 billion Debt Issuance Programme, in a move aimed at strengthening access to long-term funding and supporting business expansion.

The listing, approved by the Exchange’s Board Listings and Markets Committee, reinforces FMDQ Exchange’s role in deepening Nigeria’s debt capital market by providing a transparent and well-regulated platform for corporate bond issuances.

UAC of Nigeria PLC, a diversified conglomerate with operations spanning food and beverages, real estate, logistics and quick-service restaurants, said proceeds from the bond would be deployed to refinance existing obligations, fund capital expenditure programmes and boost working capital.

The funding is expected to enhance operational efficiency and support capacity expansion across the Group’s business segments.

The transaction was sponsored by a consortium of firms led by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited as Lead Sponsor, alongside Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and Quantum Zenith Capital & Investments Limited, all Registration Members (Listings) of FMDQ Exchange.

Commenting on the successful listing, Group Finance Director of UACN, Mrs Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo, said the bond issuance reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s fundamentals and strategic direction.

She noted that the transaction broadens UACN’s funding base and positions the company to advance key initiatives, including the integration and growth of CHI Limited following its recent acquisition. “This issuance strengthens our ability to execute our long-term strategy and underscores the market’s confidence in our business and brands,” she said.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, Mr Oladele Sotubo, said the firm was pleased to have acted as Lead Issuing House on the transaction.

He described the bond issuance as an important milestone that would enable UACN to diversify its funding mix, optimise its capital structure and accelerate growth, particularly following its expansion in the fastmoving consumer goods segment.