UAC Foods Unveils New Sausage Roll

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, UAC Foods Limited, Mr Oluyemi Oloyede made this known on Sunday while speaking at the launch held at its Ojota Office in Lagos.

Due to the current state of the economy which is hitting hard on consumable goods and to ensure that the masses get value for the money they spend, UAC Foods Limited, makers of Gala and a subsidiary of UAC Nigeria Plc, has unveiled a new Sausage Roll brand called ‘Kingsway’.

Mr Oloyede said Kingsway sausage would offer consumers an exciting choice in the Sausage Roll market, especially given the current state of the Nigerian economy.

He said, “We are giving our teeming and supporting consumers a chance to have an alternative product in the market. It is targeted at the value segment of the market, which we strongly believe will meet the aspirations of our consumers.”