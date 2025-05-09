UAC Foods Celebrates May’ Day With Free Bus Rides For Nigerian Workers

Share

Gala sausage roll, a product of UAC Food Nigeria Limited, has celebrated Nigerian workers, describing them as the 9ja hustlers who have kept the country moving forward despite the odds in the economy.

Brand Manager, Snacks Category, UAC Foods, Oluwaseyi Afolayan, while speaking at they rolled out free bus rides to mark the Workers’ Day Celebration in Lagos recently, said that the gesture was UAC Foods’ way of saying thank you to the Nigerian workers for the real heroes who keep this country moving forward.

According to Afolayan, this Workers’ Day, Gala sausage roll gave back gestures to the real heroes, not with noise, but with something simple and real: a Free Bus Ride for Nigerians.

“It was our way of saying thank you, a small gesture of relief for the real heroes who keep this country moving. “It affirmed that for over 60 years, Gala Sausage Roll, Nigeria’s iconic No. 1 sausage roll brand, has been more than just a snack.

It has been a trusted companion for millions, fueling Nigerian workers, students, and everyday hus tlers,” Afolayan said. –

The company’s Brand Manager added: “We believe that every Nigerian deserves to be seen and celebrated. “This campaign was not just a gesture, but a reaffirmation of our deep respect for the grit and heart of the everyday worker.

“Our goal was simple, to deliver a moment of ease and say, ‘We see you, we value you, and we’re proud to ride with you.’ With every smile and every “thank you” we received, our hearts swelled with pride.

To all Nigerian workers: We celebrate your grind. We will ride with you. We stand with you today and always,” Afolayan added.

From bustling bus parks to social media timelines and radio airwaves, the Gala Workers’ Day campaign came alive through a vibrant mix of radio shoutouts, digital content, and on-ground activations.

But beyond the energy, the campaign was deeply personal. It was about hon – oring the strength and resilience of the 9ja Hustler.

Afolayan stressed that “for every Nigerian worker who shows up daily, no matter the odds, whether you’re a student pursuing a degree, an Okada rider navigating Lagos traffic, a market trader, a teacher, a tech professional, or a tailor, this was for you.”

Share