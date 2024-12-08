UAC deepens commitment to sustainable development with flagship CSR initiatives

Share

UAC of Nigeria Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development in Nigeria with the launch of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. This represents a holistic and transformative solution to addressing critical challenges in early childhood education, paving a way for a brighter future for underserved communities nationwide.

The CSR activities began with the launch of the Book Donation Drive, a project designed to enhance literacy and provide quality educational resources to underprivileged children in the communities where UAC operates. The first donation drive held on November 25, 2024, at Anglican Girls Seminary Primary School and Cathedral Primary School in CMS, Lagos Island, benefited over 120 students who received books aligned with the national primary school curriculum to support their academic year. This ensured students who could not afford these resources were equipped with the tools needed to succeed in school.

Speaking at the event, Chief Operating Officer at UAC of Nigeria, Queenette Durosinmi-Etti, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to advancing early childhood education as a key pillar of the company’s CSR strategy.

She stated, “At UAC of Nigeria Plc, we believe that early childhood education is the cornerstone of sustainable development. This initiative represents our commitment to investing in the future of our children, providing them with the tools they need to reach their full potential. Through initiatives like these, we are helping to build a more equitable and literate society.”

