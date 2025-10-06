Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have advanced to the Round of 16 at the ongoing 24th FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Colombia in the early hours of Monday, October 6.

At the Estadio Fiscal de Talca, the seven-time African champions delivered a spirited performance, with goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt making crucial saves in the 23rd and 26th minutes to keep the scores level during a tense opening period.

Despite Colombia’s early pressure, the Nigerians were the more enterprising side, with Tahir Maigana, Kparobo Arierhi, and Suleman Sani constantly troubling the South American defence and striking the upright on several occasions.

Colombia broke the deadlock in the 51st minute through Kener Gonzalez, who converted from Neyser Villareal’s assist. Undeterred, the Flying Eagles piled on relentless pressure, and defender Odinaka Okoro came close with a header in the 76th minute.

Nigeria’s persistence paid off in the 86th minute when captain Daniel Bameyi calmly slotted home from the penalty spot after a Colombian defender handled Maigana’s goal-bound effort.

The Nigerians nearly clinched a late winner, but Arierhi’s shot in the 89th minute was blocked inside the area.

The result means Nigeria will now face Argentina at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago on Wednesday, a repeat of the quarter-final clash from the last U20 World Cup hosted by Argentina, where the Flying Eagles triumphed 2–0 in San Juan. Elsewhere, Colombia will meet South Africa, while Norway takes on Paraguay in other Round of 16 fixtures.