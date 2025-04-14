U20 AFCON: F’Eagles Land In Another Tough Group

Share

Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn into another tough group for the 24th Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, which will take place in Egypt from April 27 to May 18.

In the new draw held yesterday in Cairo, the Nigerians were placed in Group B alongside Morocco, Tunisia, and Kenya. The draw had to be redone after Cote d’Ivoire withdrew as tournament hosts.

The Flying Eagles were originally grouped with Egypt and South Africa, but with the changes, those teams have now moved to Group A, where they will compete with Zambia, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania. Senegal, the defending champions, are in Group C with the Central African Republic, DR Congo, and Ghana.

The Flying Eagles, who have won the tournament seven times, just wrapped up a three-week training camp in Katsina and are now back in Abuja.

They are expected to travel to Egypt later this week for an eight-day final training camp before the tournament begins. The competition is very important because the top four teams will qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, scheduled for September 27 to October 19, 2025.

