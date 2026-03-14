U.s. Will Hit Iran 'Very Hard' In Coming Days, Says Trump

The U.S. President Donald Trump says that Iran will be hit “very hard” over the next week, adding “we’ve already damaged them so badly” According to the BBC, the US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth says Iran’s new supreme leader is in hiding, “wounded” and “likely disfigured”

“We’re shooting down and destroying what missiles they have in stock and, more importantly, ensuring they have no ability to build more,” he says key lines from the Pentagon briefing at a glance Meanwhile,

Iranian outlets publish footage of officials attending pro-establishment rallies in Tehran to mark Quds Day, an annual pro-Palestinian event Iran says it has launched missile attacks on Israel jointly with Hezbollah, after Israel earlier carried out strikes on Tehran The Israeli military drops leaflets over

Beirut, urging residents to rise up against the Iranian backed armed group one man tells our reporter he thought it was an air strike And all six crew members on board a refuelling plane that went down over Iraq have died, the US military says adding the incident was “not due to hostile fire or friendly fire”