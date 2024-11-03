U.S. warns Russia against interference in election campaign

Share

Two days before the U.S. presidential election, intelligence agencies in Washington are warning of targeted disinformation from Russia.

The agencies blamed Russia for a video that “falsely depicted individuals claiming to be from Haiti and voting illegally in multiple counties in Georgia.”

Another fabricated video falsely accused, “an individual associated with the Democratic presidential ticket of taking a bribe from a US entertainer.”

The agencies did not elaborate in their statement. But US media said the video that began circulating late this week suggested Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband received a $500,000-bribe from the performer Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In the joint statement, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency blamed “Russian influence actors” for the videos.

These instances were part of a “broader effort” by Moscow “to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the U.S. election and stoke divisions among Americans,” the agencies said.

Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, who is responsible for elections in the swing state, said the video about Georgia “is false and is an example of targeted disinformation we’ve seen in this and other elections.

It is likely foreign interference attempting to sow discord and chaos on the eve of the 2024 presidential election.”

Raffensperger called on X owner, Elon Musk, and the leaders of other social media platforms to remove the video.

The clip was originally posted by an anonymous account that had previously been reported to have spread disinformation of suspected Russian origin.

The video has since been deleted

Meanwhile, the governor of Washington State in the north-western United States has activated some members of the National Guard to be on stand-by in case of election-related unrest.

“This is a purely precautionary measure,” a statement from Governor Jay Inslee’s office said on Friday.

A ballot drop box for early voting was set on fire with incendiary devices in Vancouver, Washington, at the start of the week. Hundreds of ballots were destroyed.

A similar incident occurred in the nearby city of Portland, Oregon, around the same time.

Inslee’s office said the governor, a Democrat, was responding to these incidents as well as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s nationwide warnings regarding threats to election infrastructure.

The National Guard is state-based military force that answers both to governors and the president, and is frequently deployed in response to natural disasters and other emergencies.

The guard will be on stand-by for four days in Washington State, beginning Monday, and ending just after midnight on Thursday.

Election Day is Tuesday but tens of millions of early votes have already been cast not been seen as a sign of division or rebellion in government. It’s a normal governance process.”

Share

Please follow and like us: