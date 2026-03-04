U.S. Warns Citizens To Remain Indoors In Abuja

The United States Embassy in Abuja has informed U.S. citizens of potential protests expected to take place in the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The security alert was issued in an update shared on the Embassy’s official social media platforms on Wednesday.

According to the advisory, previous protests by some groups in Nigeria have led to violent clashes between demonstrators and Nigerian security forces.

“The Embassy strongly recommends that all U.S. citizens in Abuja remain in their residences on Wednesday, March 4,” the statement said.

The Embassy further advised U.S. citizens to avoid areas where protests are taking place, steer clear of crowds, and exercise caution if they unexpectedly find themselves near large gatherings or demonstrations.

It also urged them to monitor local media for updates, remain aware of their surroundings, keep a low profile, review personal security plans, and ensure their mobile phones are fully charged in case of emergency.

Other precautions listed include carrying proper identification at all times, staying alert in public places such as shopping centers, cinemas, and places of worship, familiarizing themselves with emergency exits when entering buildings, and varying travel routes and times to reduce predictability.

The Embassy added that the Consular Sections of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will remain open.