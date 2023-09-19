U.S To Nigeria: This is critical moment for decisive actions

The United States Government has described the current state of affairs in Nigeria as critical and demanding decisive actions. Making the declaration in an event in Lagos, the United States Deputy Treasury Secretary, Wally Adeyemo, said such actions by the Federal Government and the determination and shared effort of the Nigerian people could create the changes needed to unlock the unrealised opportunity of Africa’s most populous country. According to him, “Nigeria’s greatest resource is not oil, it is the Nigerian people. Nigerians have built leading companies around the world like the Dangote Group, Globacom, and Zenith Bank. “Nigerians have made significant contributions to culture from Wole Soyinka to Chinua Achebe. Nigerian music and films are heard and watched around the world, and I’m excited to tour Ogidi Studios this evening to see one of many places where this art is made.

“Today one of Nigeria’s greatest opportunities is the fact that around three in five Nigerians are below the age of 25, creating the possibility for Nigeria to reap a tremendous “demographic dividend,” as the proportion of working people in the country grows.” He pointed out that in addition to being on the right side of demographics, Nigeria was also blessed with an array of natural resources and innovative companies. “It is clear from my conversations with investors and foreign companies that they are eager to invest in Nigeria to help grow a diversified economy that can meet your needs. We know that with the right macroeconomic framework, Nigeria can be a destination of choice for foreign direct investment. “While demographics and capital can fuel a Nigerian economic boom, small and medium sized enterprises will sustain your growth. There are more than 40 million micro, small, and medium sized business in the country, which employ more than 80 per cent of Nigerians. “These businesses represent the beating heart of the Nigerian economy. In order for these businesses to thrive, they need government policy to go from being the problem to providing solutions.

“Nigerians are at the heart of the innovation that is blossoming all over Africa. From arts to technology, the economy is more diverse today than even a few years ago. Tomorrow, I’m looking forward to touring Vibranium Valley and meeting with leaders in venture capital, fintech, healthcare, and more. These firms have the ability to be drivers of growth here in Nigeria, but they require an ecosystem of public-private partnership that fosters investment. “The Tinubu Administration and the people I’ve met with – from students to entrepreneurs to major business leaders – all share a common understanding of the challenges and opportunities Nigeria faces. The question now is how to forge a path forward that creates prosperity for the Nigerian people. “I am here to say that the United States stands ready and eager to partner with the Nigerian people and government in your quest to build a better future.’ “In addition to our countries’ trade, the U.S. government provided Nigeria with over $1 billion in assistance last year, helping to support Nigerians with access to health care and reducing food insecurity.” He also said stabilising the naira and rooting out corruption were among the top reform priorities the US sees as necessary to spur growth in Nigeria’s economy. He also said unifying Nigeria’s foreign-exchange rates would create the kind of macroeconomic stability that is essential to attracting foreign investment. Adeyemo — the son of Nigerian emigrants to the US — is traveling in the country Sept. 17-19 as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to deepen US-Africa economic and trade ties. Among other economic-reform goals the Treasury official outlined were the need to root out corruption and the perception of graft in the business environment and protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s financial system.

“Taking steps to make your banking system more secure will help reduce the ability of criminals, terrorists, and others to illicitly use the Nigerian financial system,” he said. Adeyemo commended the Tinubu administration for committing to work with the Financial Action Task Force — the global financial watchdog — to tackle money laundering and terrorist financing. “Our government stands ready to help work through these steps and challenges in financial institution supervision, implementing controls in high-risk sectors, and pursuing investigations and prosecutions,” he said. Adeyemo also urged Nigeria to put reforms in place that will allow investors to bring capital into the country in a way that makes them feel secure and be able to take their money out when they choose to.