The North Korean government has strongly criticized the recent United States airstrikes on Yemen, describing them as a violation of international law and the sovereignty of a nation.

New Telegraph gathered that the strikes, which were launched last week, targeted Iran-aligned Houthi forces, who have been attacking Red Sea shipping routes.

However, the Houthi-run health ministry reported that the attacks killed at least 53 people, including women and children.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, North Korean Ambassador Ma Dong Hui accused the U.S. of indiscriminately targeting civilians and property, using air and naval forces, including an aircraft carrier.

“The military attack by the United States is a violent violation of the U.N. Charter and international law and a blatant infringement on the territorial sovereignty of another country that cannot be justified by any means,” Ma stated.

“I express grave concern about the illegal and reckless military actions by the United States, which is obsessed with realising geopolitical ambitions … and I strongly condemn and reject them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Defense Department defended the strikes, confirming that more than 30 Houthi sites were hit, by fighter jets launched from a carrier in the Red Sea.

Tensions in the region continue to escalate as international criticism mounts over Washington’s military intervention in Yemen.

