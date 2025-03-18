U.S. Strikes Houthi-Controlled Locations After Presidential Order

Share

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday disclosed details of airstrikes on Houthi-controlled locations, following a direct order from President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a briefing alongside Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell, Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Director for Operations for the Joint Staff, confirmed the attacks were carried out to restore freedom of navigation and reinforce American deterrence in the region.

“The initial wave of strikes hit over 30 targets at multiple locations, degrading a variety of Houthi capabilities,” Grynkewich stated.

The targeted sites included terrorist training camps, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) infrastructure, weapons manufacturing and storage facilities, and command-and-control centres.

Notably, one of the locations was a terrorist compound where senior Houthi UAV experts were stationed.

The airstrikes also disrupted key Houthi detection systems that had previously been used to threaten maritime shipping in the region.

Grynkewich emphasized that the operation will persist in the coming days “until we achieve the president’s objectives.”

Meanwhile, the Houthis claimed to have fired on the USS Harry S. Truman following the strikes. However, Grynkewich dismissed the claim, saying, “It’s very hard to tell based on the level of incompetence they’ve demonstrated.”

The situation remains tense as the U.S. continues its efforts to neutralize threats posed by the Iran-backed Houthi militants.

