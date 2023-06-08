U.S. Stocks Wobble Amid New Economic Warnings

US stocks wavered Wednesday during midday trading after an unexpected interest rate hike from Canada, a surprise drop in Chinese exports and economic headwinds flagged by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) stoked fresh concerns about global growth. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped 0.29 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.18 per cent, or less than 100 points.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.94 per cent at 12:25pm ET. The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate 25 basis points on Wednesday, wrapping up its three-month pause on increases, as the Canadian economy is running too hot.

Official trade data released Wednesday added to the concerns around the post-pandemic recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy, which have weighed on global markets. China’s exports slumped 7.5 per cent from a year ago in May, compared with economists’ expectations for a 0.4 per cent decline.

“Weaker global trade is not a new story, but it is surprising how quickly China’s reopening boost has faded, with backlogs of work supporting export numbers until now even as other countries have continued to see demand for their goods wane,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note Wednesday.

“With China’s reopening boom flagging so quickly, pressure is set to intensify on the leadership to announce new stimulus measures in a bid to revitalise the economy again,” the analyst added. While the OECD lifted its global 2023 growth forecast slightly to 2.7 per cent in its latest economic outlook Wednesday, the group identified potential drags on future recovery, as inflation persists and interest-rate hikes weigh.

Meanwhile, investors are closely monitoring whether the S&P 500 will enter a new bull market. Treasury yields crept higher after the US Treasury said it plans to boost the size of its coming bill sales, which put pressure on short-dated bonds. The yield on the two- year yield rose to 4.59 per cent, while that on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note traded up to 3.78 per cent.

Separately, on the housing front, mortgage applications for home purchase nearly hit a 30-year low in May as a renewed rise in mortgage rates weakened demand, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s stepped-up crackdown remained in focus for investors, after the regulator brought lawsuits against top cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase (COIN) and Binance. Bitcoin’s price (BTC-USD) was trading below $27,000 early Wednesday.

In single stock moves, shares of Tesla (TSLA) climbed more than one per cent following the news that the Environmental Protection Agency would exclude EV makers from the Renewable Fuels Standard, Reuters reported. United Natural Foods Inc.

(UNFI) shares tumbled more than 16 per cent after the grocery wholesaler posted third- quarter profit that came in short of expectations while cutting its full-year outlook. Meanwhile, Campbell Soup (CPB) shares sank six per cent after the food company provided earnings guidance below Wall Street expectations.