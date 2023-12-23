u.s Singer to Promote Climate Change Awareness Campaign

As part of the efforts to achieve the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number seven on affordable energy and also tackle climate change, renowned Nigerian entertainers are organising a climate change concert to be championed by internationally renowned disc jockey (DJ) and music producer, DJ Power, to sensitize on protection of the Nigerian environment.

The promoters of the climate change concert, ‘Rock The Climate campaign,’ including Keter Africa Energy Limited, CEO Africa, Paparazi Visibility Concepts, Baroque Works Studio, DJ Power Entertainment, Starline Promotion, The Peter Ayomger Hemben Foundation and AEG, stated that the creative industry, especially the entertainment industry, has a crucial role to play in promoting sustainability and awareness on the danger of climate change to the environment and need to promote sustainability.

Speaking at a media parley with DJ Power, an esteemed Brooklyn New York Internationally renowned disc jockey (DJ) and music producer, in Lagos yesterday, Mr. Prosper Egeonu, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Keter Africa En- ergy Limited, DJ Power Africa Manager, explained that DJ Power, being an A-List Disc Jockey (DJ), was invited to promote the ‘Rock The Climate campaign in Lagos, Nigeria, as part of his African tour on climate change campaign.

He said: “Apart from Climate change, we are also using entertainment to also push for peace building. In peace building there is what they called the source based violence and climate change is one of the things that caused source based violence so we need to tackle climate change so that we can have peace because without Peace you cannot have sustainable development.”