U.S S’Court To Hear Trump’s Appeal Of Colorado’s Ballot Disqualification

Donald Trump‘s appeal of a court ruling preventing him from participating in Colorado’s Republican primary ballot has been accepted by the United States (US) Supreme Court on Friday.

This court decision raises a highly charged issue that might have significant ramifications for the 2024 presidential election.

In question is the Colorado Supreme Court’s Dec. 19 decision that disqualified Trump from the state’s primary ballot due to language in the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution for insurrection, specifically pertaining to his supporters’ attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The justices took up the case with unusual speed. Trump, the frontrunner for his party’s nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election, filed his appeal on Wednesday. The justices indicated they would fast-track a decision, scheduling oral arguments for Feb. 8. The Colorado Republican primary is scheduled for March 5.

READ ALSO:

The state court, acting in a challenge to Trump by Republican and unaffiliated voters in Colorado, found him ineligible for the presidency under a constitutional provision that bars anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office, barring him from the primary ballot.

The U.S. Supreme Court did not act on a separate appeal of the state court’s decision by the Colorado Republican Party.

The Colorado case thrusts the Supreme Court whose 6-3 conservative majority includes three justices appointed by Trump into the unprecedented and politically fraught effort by his detractors to invalidate his campaign to reclaim the White House.