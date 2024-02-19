U.S. restates support for Nigeria’s agric sector value chain

The United States Government has reaffirmed its commitment to support Nigeria’s agricultural sector and enhance the value chain. This was disclosed as Nigerianbased nature’s bounty health products, ReelFruit, and the U.S. Government celebrated the opening of an 800-metric tonne dried fruit processing facility in Ogun State. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) began its partnership with ReelFruit in 2021.

Through the West Africa Trade & Investment Hub project (Trade Hub), USAID awarded ReelFruit a $500,000 co-investment grant to help restore the company’s supply chain, which had been adversely affected by COVID-19. This partnership supported 355 smallholder farmer networks across eight states in Nigeria — Adamawa, Edo, Ekiti, Kaduna, Lagos, Niger, Ondo, and Oyo — by providing training on good agronomic practices and directly purchasing their fresh fruits. ReelFruit concurrently invested $2 million sourced through a private equity fund to complete the dried fruit processing factory, scaling up its operations by almost 10-fold. The trade hub improves private sector competitiveness, with a focus on increasing the agricultural productivity and profitability of smallholder farmers in Nigeria and promoting West Africa’s regional and international trade.

“Spanning the last 25 years, the U.S. Government has been investing in Nigeria’s economic growth, particularly the agriculture and agribusiness sectors,” Sara Werth, USAID Nigeria’s Deputy Mission Director, said while delivering remarks on behalf of the U.S. government. “Our partnership and investment is made possible through a multisector strategy of engaging government, the private sector, and communities to empower and strengthen local capacities,” she added. Shortly after the dignitaries gathered to cut the ribbon for the official launch of the factory, ReelFruit CEO, Affiong Williams, said: “Today marks a momentous occasion in the history of our company.