U.S. Places $10m Bounty On Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei

The United States government has placed a bounty of 10 million dollars as reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

The U.S. State Department made the announcement on Friday, 13 March, through its “Rewards for Justice” programme, offering financial incentives and possible relocation to individuals who provide credible intelligence about Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to U.S. officials, the targeted figures are suspected of planning and coordinating international terrorist activities through networks connected to the IRGC, which Washington has designated as a foreign terrorist organisation.

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Mojtaba Khamenei assumed Iran’s top leadership role in March 2026 after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in joint U.S.–Israeli airstrikes on February 28, 2026, during the escalating regional war.

Reports indicate that Mojtaba Khamenei himself may have been injured during the attacks and has rarely appeared publicly, issuing only written statements since the strikes.