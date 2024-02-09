U.S, Nigeria Plan To Remove CoE On Vessels In Three Years

The United States Coast Guard USCG, has offered Nigeria a three-year plan to work with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for the removal of the Condition of Entry (CoE) placed on American-bound vessels from Nigeria.

Cdr. Juliet Hudson at the USCG headquarters in Washington DC disclosed this during a peer review visit by a delegation from NIMASA. Hudson announced a bi-annual assessment of compliance level with ISPS implementation at Nigerian Ports working with NIMASA.

In a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, she explained that the Coast Guard would work with NIMASA to review the compliance level of Ports in Nigeria with the provisions of the ISPS Code.

Hudson noted: “This will be done twice a year to enable us to update the Port Advisory Security Portal in the White House after which a decision will be taken to completely lift the Condition of Entry. We commend NIMASA for ISPS implementation and please deliver this award to your DG,” she said.

Also, NIMASA’s Director General Dr. Bashir Jamoh, received in the audience, USCG Advisor, Lt. Benjamin Montz who led a delegation to NIMASA. Jamoh stated that the Agency would continue to prioritise safety and security in the Nigerian waters ways in order to realise the mandate of the Blue Economy.

While acknowledging the support from the American Government in seeing to the implementation of the International Ships and Ports Security Facility (ISPS) code in Nigeria, Jamoh noted that any support to Nigeria should be extended to other countries in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said that Nigeria plays a vital role in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG), hence called on the USCG to extend support to countries in the GoG region in order to consolidate the gains of the Deep Blue Project in the region, whilst also bolstering the existing ties in the region.

He said: “Nigeria is a major stakeholder in the Gulf of Guinea; you will agree with me that most of the activities in the region revolve around Nigeria.

We acknowledge the support you have been giving us; we request that you extend it to other countries in the GoG, as a chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and all credit goes to the United States Government.”

He called on the USCG to assist in the area of training the agency’s personnel, noting that a gap analysis will be done, and then synchronized with the USCG in order to give the right training to the right personnel.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation from the USCG, Lt. Benjamin Montz noted that they are in Nigeria as part of their plans to support the Agency in the area of training, while also collaborating with the agency to improve safety and security in the country’s maritime sector, with particular reference to port operations in Nigeria.

“NIMASA is the Designated Authority responsible for the implementation of the International Ships and Ports Security Facility (ISPS) code in Nigeria.

Over the years, the Agency has continued to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to achieve its mandate, with the United States Coast Guard providing the required support and assistance towards the realisation of safer and more secured waterways in Nigeria, and by extension the Gulf of Guinea.