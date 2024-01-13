U.S., Nigeria Discuss Counterterrorism Cooperation

The United States of America and Nigeria, have opened discussions on opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two nations, as part of efforts to counter violent extremism in the West African region.

The discourse held when the Commander of the US Africa Command, Gen.Michael Langley and the command’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Sgt. Maj. Michael Woods, visited Nigeria recently. Langley and Woods engaged with Major General EV Onumajuru, Chief of Defense Training and Operations of the Nigeria Army.

The visit highlights U.S. Africa Command’s 3D approach, which leverages diplomacy, development, and defense collaboration. The leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two nations, efforts to counter violent extremism in the region, and Nigeria’s leadership when addressing regional security.

Langley also met with Nigerian alumni of the embassy’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and other programs, where he shared his perspective on leadership and learned about the alumni’s achievements. Langley and Woods further met with embassy diplomatic and military personnel, several of whom he recognized for their accomplishments.

Langley reaffirmed the United States’ long-standing cooperation with Nigeria, which has the largest population, economy, and democracy in Africa. “Cooperation and training between the U.S. and Nigerian militaries is vital in addressing the evolving security landscape in West Africa and advancing common interests.

This visit underscores the United States’ commitment to work in partnership with West African nations in promoting security, stability and prosperity across the region,” Langley said.

In recent times, extremist groups have exploited weak governance and environmental stressors, causing instability around West Africa. .S. Mission Nigeria The Chargé d’Affaires, US Mission in Nigeria, David Greene said the insecurity not only affects the region but also poses a global threat by fostering terrorism and exacerbating humanitarian crises.

“Instability in West Africa requires collaboration – including intelligence sharing and capacity building – to address. In partnership with Nigeria, the United States aims to counter terrorism, provide humanitarian assistance, and achieve the security needed for economic growth,” Greene said. U.S. Africa Command is one of seven U.S. Department of Defense geographic combatant commands.

The command is responsible for all U.S. military operations, exercises, and security cooperation, and conducts crisis response on the African continent to advance U.S. interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.