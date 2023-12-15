U.S. NGO Commends Tinubu, IGP For Signing Police Green Initiative

A United States of America (USA) non-governmental organization has commended the Nigerian Police Force led by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a Green Initiative known as the Nigeria Police Green Initiative.

The initiative is aimed at engaging green innovative solutions to boost the operational efficiency and capacity of the NPF to fight crime and maintain law and order in Nigeria.

Known as Sustainable Energy for Developing Green Energy Initiative (SEDNI), the NGO which is based in Houston Texas, USA, in a statement issued on Friday and signed by its President, Engr. Isaac ThankGod, described the Nigeria Police initiative as commendable which should be emulated by other African countries and all developing nations.

The SEDNI pointed out that despite the challenging nature of providing security in a country like Nigeria, the Initiative will open up the minds of the populace and highlight certain socio-economic factors for effective policing and crime reduction, environmental sustainability, climate change as well as supporting the lives and livelihoods of the members of the Nigeria Police Force and their families.

It also pointed out that aside from encouraging a more civil-police relationship, the “Nigeria Police Emission Reduction Programme” policy will also alleviate the living standard of the men and personnel of the Nigerian Police, including becoming sources of solar lighting across the Police Stations, Police Colleges, Police Barracks, Police Outpost and Communities in alignment with the transition to low-carbon climate-resilient development.”

The SEDNI also agreed that the Nigeria Police is leading by example by recognizing the need for government agencies and the private sector to take proactive measures in aligning climate action with law enforcement and security issues.

The statement read “The programme will encourage transiting to energy vehicles and gas conversion vehicles, thus reducing premium motor spirits (PMS) consumption and air pollution while increasing efficiency and promoting a healthier lifestyle among police personnel and the community.”

“The Initiative will also leverage environmentally sustainable waste and water management, including solar boreholes and waste-to-energy programmes, thereby reducing operational costs, creating jobs and a cleaner environment.”

“The NPF is also going beyond our immediate environment by lighting up communities with Solar Power to reduce security vulnerability and herder-farmer crisis, conducting outreach programmes to educate citizens on the importance of preserving natural resources, reducing pollution and engaging in sustainable practices, thereby effectively managing scarce natural resource-induced conflicts such as the herder-farmer conflicts.”

“We have identified major stakeholders such as the United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, agencies within the European Union and at the United Nations who will work with us in the take-off and sustainability of this great green initiative.”

Recall that the Inspector General of Police had during the launch emphasized that the Nigeria Police Green Initiative could not have come at a better time following the recently concluded Twenty-eighth session of the Conference of Parties (COP28) on Climate Change in Dubai, UAE.