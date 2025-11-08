U.S. Military Action Will Not Stop Terrorism In Nigeria – Prof Aworawo

…insists govt must identify, flush out traitors in the military.

A professor of International Relations and Strategic Studies at the University of Lagos, David Aworawo, has warned that any unilateral U.S. military action against Nigeria over the allegeold genocide of Christians will not stop terrorism in the country.

Speaking as a guest on Arise Television’s Morning Show, a segment monitored by Saturday Telegraph, Prof. Aworawo argued that the only realistic way to address the killings is through close cooperation between the Nigerian government and international partners such as the United States.

Responding to allegations that some officers leak troop movements to Boko Haram and other militant groups, Prof. Aworawo said those found guilty of such conduct should be treated as traitors.

He urged that they be tried by military tribunals and face the severest penalties. He rejected suggestions that the Nigerian government is responsible for the violence, saying the attacks are carried out by non-state actors and criminal networks that the government opposes.

“The government has tried to find a way to combat the killings for the past 15 years. These are the facts, and I wish the government could speak to the facts so the Americans can see we are serious and sincere.

We can work together to tackle this,” he said. Prof. Aworawo said the violence is complex and multi-faceted: some groups are criminally motivated, seeking ransom and economic gain; others are ‘economic terrorists’ fighting to control resources such as gold, saying that still other groups deliberately target Christians.

“We must admit that, or else we are showing a lack of seriousness. There are attacks in Benue, Plateau and Southern Kaduna; many are targeted against Chris- tians. They kidnap priests, attack and burn churches, and kill people.

There is no way anybody can explain that away,” he said. He recalled the 2022 case of an Imam who protected Christians from attackers and was later honoured by the late President Muhammadu Buhari for his actions, saying the imam’s intervention saved many lives.

Prof. Aworawo also further buttressed the case of targeted killings when he said that kidnapped victims are sometimes pressured to convert to Islam.

“When people are kidnapped and taken to the bush, they try to convert them. Some Muslim captives receive fair treatment and are sometimes released; those who refuse to convert to Islam are either killed or retained,” he said, citing the case of Leah Shaibu, the Borno State teenager, who has not been released because she refused to renounce Christianity.

He reiterated that a coordinated response is essential. “A synergy between the Nigerian government and foreign partners, including the United States, is the way to go. Denial on the part of the Nigerian government or a random attack by the United States is not the way forward.

There must be a way for the two sides to work together to find solutions,” he said. On alleged sabotage within the armed forces, Professor Aworawo described officer complicity as one of the gravest problems facing Nigeria’s security efforts.

“There are committed military officers, but some have died because of the complicity of others who gave information to Boko Haram and other groups. On several occasions, troops were ambushed because information was leaked.

That is the biggest problem apart from inadequate equipment,” he said. He called for decisive action against offending personnel. “The government should identify these people and treat them as those who commit treason. They should be tried by a military tribunal and face appropriate punishment to serve as a deterrent, ” he said.