U.S. Medicaid Programme: Mass Deportation Looms For Nigerian Doctors, Others

…as Trump hands over Medicaid recipients’ data, addresses to ICE

The fate of over 16,000 Nigerian doctors that left the country in the last five to seven years to seek greener pastures in other countries, mostly in United States (U.S.) and their family members are in jeopardy, with reports emerging that President Donald Trump has given directives to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to work hand in hand with Homeland Security to access personal data of the nation’s 79 million Medicaid enrollees for possible arrest and deportation from the U.S.

Specifically, ICE officials will be given access to the personal data of the nation’s 79 million Medicaid enrollees, including home addresses and ethnicities, to track down immigrants who may not be living legally in the United States, according to an agreement obtained by AP.

Automatically, the information will give ICE officials the ability to find “the location of aliens” across the country, as shown in the agreement signed between the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Homeland Security. The agreement has not been announced publicly.

The extraordinary disclosure of millions of such personal health data to deportation officials is the latest escalation in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, which has repeatedly tested legal boundaries in its effort to arrest 3,000 people daily.

Saturday Telegraph exclusively learnt that mass deportation awaits many Nigerian doctors who may have sneaked into the U.S. based on foreign aid work facilitated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) scheme and other medical services and used the opportunities to enroll for US Medicaid since they are working in the healthcare sector.

In addition, Nigerians who went to the U.S. via Green Lottery Tickets as winners to live in the U.S. are also not spared from Trump’s order to ICE officials, Saturday Telegraph authoritatively learnt, because many of them are also beneficiaries of the U.S. Medicaid.

Trump’s directives to the ICE officials on mass arrest and deportation of illegal immigrants in the U.S. have brought about disarray among many living in the U.S., with a lot of people now staying indoors for fear of being arrested and scheduled for deportation by ICE officials, with Nigerians in the U.S. not left out.

However, lawmakers and some CMS officials have challenged the legality of deportation officials’ access to some states’ Medicaid enrollee data. It’s a move that Health and Human Services officials said was aimed at rooting out people enrolled in the programme improperly.

But the latest data-sharing agreement makes clear what ICE officials intend to do with the health data.

“ICE will use the CMS data to allow ICE to receive identity and location information on aliens identified by ICE,” the agreement says.

Such an action could ripple widely.

Such disclosures, even if not acted upon, could cause widespread alarm among people seeking emergency medical help for themselves or their children. Other efforts to crack down on illegal immigration have made schools, churches, courthouses, and other everyday places feel perilous to immigrants and even U.S. citizens who fear getting caught up in a raid.

It is unclear, though, whether Homeland Security has yet accessed the information.

The department’s assistant secretary, Tricia McLaughlin, said in an emailed statement that the two agencies “are exploring an initiative to ensure that illegal aliens are not receiving Medicaid benefits that are meant for law-abiding Americans.”

The database will reveal to ICE officials the names, addresses, birth dates, ethnic and racial information, as well as Social Security numbers for all people enrolled in Medicaid. The state and federally funded programme provides a healthcare coverage programme for the poorest of people, including millions of children. The agreement does not allow ICE officials to download the data. Instead, they will be allowed to access it for a limited period from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Sept. 9.

“They are trying to turn us into immigration agents,” said a CMS official who did not have permission to speak to the media and insisted on anonymity.

Immigrants who are not living in the U.S. legally, as well as some lawfully present immigrants, are not allowed to enroll in the Medicaid programme that provides nearly free coverage for health services. Medicaid is a jointly funded programme between states and the federal government.

But federal law requires all states to offer emergency Medicaid, a temporary coverage that pays only for lifesaving services in emergency rooms to anyone, including non-U.S. citizens. Emergency Medicaid is often used by immigrants, including those who are lawfully present and those who are not.

Many people sign up for emergency Medicaid in their most desperate moments. Trump officials last month demanded that the federal health agency’s staffers release personally identifiable information on millions of Medicaid enrollees from seven states that permit non-U.S. citizens to enrol in their full Medicaid programs.

The states launched these programmes during the Biden administration and said they would not bill the federal government to cover the healthcare costs of those immigrants. All the states — California, New York, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Minnesota, and Colorado — have Democrat governors.

That data sharing with DHS officials prompted widespread backlash from lawmakers and governors. Twenty states have since sued over the move, alleging it violated federal health privacy laws.