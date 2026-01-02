U.S Lawmaker Alleges Christian Persecution In Nigeria, Links Attacks To ISIS

A United States congressman, Rep. Riley Moore, has reignited international debate over religious violence in Nigeria, alleging that Christians in the country are being deliberately targeted because of their faith.

In a statement shared on social media, Moore said recent developments should put an end to arguments that violence against Christians in Nigeria is driven by land disputes, climate change, or other socio-economic factors.

“If there were any remaining doubts that Christians in Nigeria are being targeted for their faith in Jesus Christ, this should end that debate,” Moore said.

According to the US lawmaker, extremist groups linked to ISIS are explicitly targeting Christians and offering them the option to convert to Islam in order to “spare their blood.”

READ ALSO:

Moore described the situation as “plain and simple persecution,” insisting that the attacks are driven by religious ideology rather than environmental or economic causes.

“This isn’t about land usage, ‘climate change,’ or any other argument the Left wants to make,” he stated. “This is persecution of our brothers and sisters for their faith in Christ.”

The congressman praised Nigerian Christians for refusing to renounce their faith despite threats from extremists.

“Our brothers and sisters will not bend the knee to anyone but our Lord and Savior,” Moore said.

Moore also commended US President, Donald Trump for continuing cooperation with the Nigerian government to counter Islamist extremism and protect Christian communities.

“Thankfully, @POTUS is continuing to work in cooperation with the Nigerian government to stop these Islamic radicals and defend our brothers and sisters in Christ,” he added.

However the Nigerian government has repeatedly stated that it is battling terrorism in all its forms and has denied claims that violence is state-sanctioned or targeted at any one religion, maintaining that the conflict is complex and rooted in criminality and extremism.